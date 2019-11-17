Dichter warns: Disaster in the colors of blue and white

Deputy Defense Minister Avi Dichter (Likud) warned on Saturday night against a possible Blue and White-led minority government supported by MKs from the predominantly Arab Joint List.

"’Murderers, there are murderers in the Knesset,’ shouted the chairman of the Arab list Ayman Odeh in an interview on Channel 12. ‘Who are they?’ The interviewer asked him. Then, the partner to be of Blue and White in the minority government they intend to establish this week, replied with the confidence reserved only for Israelis: ‘Avi Dichter, who as head of the Shin Bet murdered Sheikh Yassin’ (an archterrorist responsible for the murder of hundreds of Israelis),” tweeted Dichter.

“If Gantz and Ashkenazi were Knesset members at the time, the designation ‘murderers’ would also refer to them, as they were both chiefs of staff who were engaged, like me and with me, in eliminating terrorist murderers,” he continued.

“Starting this Thursday, destroyers of Israel such as Ayman Odeh and others may be the backbone on which Gantz's minority government will lead our state.”

“The Palestinian Authority Ambassador to the Knesset, Ahmed Tibi, along with the associates of the man who was a Hezbollah member in the Knesset Azmi Bishara, will be your backbone, Major General (res.) Benny Gantz. It is with these people that you want to lead the nation-state of the Jewish people. Lead to where? God knows,” wrote Dichter.

“The word shame is too weak to describe the disaster in the colors of blue and white that you are building for us. Is everything kosher in your eyes for the sake of the lust for power?”

“I call on you, Avigdor Liberman, and on you, Amir Peretz, you are both former defense ministers, stop this madness. Make it clear to Gantz that a minority government with Knesset members from the Arab list is not an option at all. When this crazy minority government takes us off the rails, you, Evet and Amir, will not be able to say ‘we didn't know.’”

“Stop this roller coaster before it starts moving. Don't let it happen. Without you, Gantz will understand that there is no choice but to form the unity government, for the glory of the State of Israel,” concluded Dichter.