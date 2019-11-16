Hamas leader: We create rockets from Gush Katif water pipes

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar threatened to "crush Tel Aviv," promised to blow up IDF tanks, and told of how Hamas uses irrigation pipes left in Gaza after the 2005 Disengagement in order to manufacture rockets.

The pipes, used by Gush Katif farmers, were left in Gaza after Israel expelled all the Jews from the area in summer 2005. Now, these same pipes - which could have been used for Gazan farmers - are being used by Hamas to manufacture rockets.

"We have hundreds of kilometers of underground tunnels, thousands of advanced, homemade, anti-tank missiles, and the ability to shell Tel Aviv for six straight months," Sinwar said, promising that Hamas "will turn Israel's cities into ghost towns."

At a Hamas youth conference, Sinwar said: "One day, someone from the commanders of the al-Qassam Brigades came and said there were no more pipes to produce missiles with, the pipes were used up and we couldn't bring import iron from outside. We couldn't bring it via the tunnels, because the pipes are long, so we would have to cease producing missiles within a month."

"I said Allah would help us find a way,' Sinwar recalled. He then described how "a simple farmer came to one of the people in the brigades, and told him, 'I heard you have a problem with the pipes to produce missiles, I have a solution for you.'"

"They went together to the released settlements (Gush Katif - ed.)," Sinwar said, adding that in the agricultural areas of Gush Katif there were pipes of different diameters, left by the "occupiers" who left Gaza in 2005.

"The brothers began digging and pulled out of the ground pipes which the occupation had left behind them...which would allow the al-Qassam Brigades to manufacture missiles for the next ten years."

Promised peace in exchange for land, Israel pulled out of Gaza in 2005, removing all IDF soldiers from the area and uprooting thousands of Jews from their homes. Israel left greenhouses, produce, irrigation systems, and other infrastructure for the "Palestinians" due to enter the area. However, the greenhouses were raided and the infrastructure went unused.

Sinwar's statements were translated by MEMRI, the Middle East Media Research Institute.