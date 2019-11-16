Liberman: Spins, lies and manipulations

'Yisrael Beytenu will support a unity government, even from outside - it should just be established. I hope common sense overcomes egoism.'

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman posted on Facebook about the political situation on Saturday night and said his party would support a unity government between the Likud and Blue and White.

"We've reached the moment when time is running out and with it the spins, lies and manipulations. During the election campaign, on the night the results were published and the 63 days since, I called again and again to [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu and [Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz to form a unity government that reflects the will of the voters. Netanyahu completely disregarded all our requests to negotiate. We met with Gantz but apparently matters aren't completely settled in his party."

"One thing is clear: The people said what they wanted at the polls - the vast majority want unity between Likud and Blue and White. Everyone seems to understand this but what separates the establishment of a unity government from third elections are egos and personal interests, which are detrimental to the future of the State of Israel.

"Precisely at this time, when we're facing security challenges in the south and north, when the economy is paralyzed and the health system is collapsing, I again call to Netanyahu and Gantz: Display responsibility and leadership before it's too late."

"Anyone with intelligence understands that there are no ideological differences between Likud and Blue and White except personal interests," he added. "You don't need intermediaries or additional parties in order to formulate coalition guidelines and establish a unity government, even today."

"As I've already said, after agreeing on basic coalition guidelines, additional parties will be able to join the coalition. In any case, Yisrael Beytenu will support a unity government, even from outside - it should just be established. I hope common sense overcomes egoism."