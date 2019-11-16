Pompeo: Iran using Islamic Jihad to strike at Israel

US Sec. of State says no one can claim to want peace in Middle East while refusing to challenge Iranian threats.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday blamed Iran for using a Gaza terror group as a proxy to attack Israel.

In two tweets, Pompeo wrote: "Iran uses its terrorist proxy Palestinian Islamic Jihad to strike our great ally Israel. Iran does not want peace in the region. It does not want the Palestinian people to prosper. It wants more conflict. Until we address Iran’s threats, the cycle of violence will continue."

"The way forward is clear: continued pressure until Iran negotiates a comprehensive agreement that includes halting its support to terror groups like PIJ. Nations around the world can no longer claim to want peace in the region yet allow Iran’s threats to go unchallenged."

Earlier this week, the PIJ launched hundreds of rockets at Israeli civilians before agreeing to a ceasefire.

On Saturday, Hamas, the terror group which controls Gaza, launched two rockets at the southern city of Be'er Sheva.