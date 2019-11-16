IDF completes strike on Hamas terror targets in Gaza

At approximately 2:00a.m. Saturday morning, sirens sounded in the southern city of Be'er Sheva.

Investigations revealed that two rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israeli territory, and both were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

In response, IDF fighter jets and aircraft struck a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza.



Among the sites targeted was a military camp of the Hamas terror organization and a military compound used by the Hamas naval force.



In addition, an underground terror infrastructure was also targeted.



"The IDF holds the Hamas terror organization responsible for events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it. Hamas will bear the consequences for actions against Israeli civilians," an IDF statement read.



"The IDF views the rocket fire with great severity and is prepared for various scenarios."