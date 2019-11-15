Gantz to right-wing parties: Dismantle the bloc

Blue and White chairman calls on leaders of the right-wing parties to break up their 55-MK bloc. New Right: We won't dismantle the bloc.

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz, whose mandate to form a government is set to expire this coming Wednesday, on Friday called on the leaders of the right-wing parties to break up their 55-MK bloc in order to avoid another election.

“Regarding the Likud: Unfortunately, no progress has been made this week. It appears that Netanyahu's desire to earn a few more months in the prime minister's seat burns more than his concern for Israeli citizens. Netanyahu wants another election, otherwise one cannot explain his conduct. We all remember Netanyahu's attempt just six months ago to form a narrow government with Avi Gabbay in exchange for immunity,” Gantz wrote on his Facebook page.

“We all remember that he acted in cooperation with parties that today he claims are not legitimate, in order to dissolve the Knesset,” continued Gantz, in a reference to the predominantly Arab Joint List party. “Twice he tried to get immunity and failed. He will try in the future - and will fail again. It is important to me that you know that we have principles and values on which we operate in the negotiations.”

“I turn from here to the leaders of the right-wing parties, all of you are responsible people - are you really willing to let Netanyahu drag Israel into a third election campaign? Is that what your voters want? Is this what the patients who lie in the corridors of the hospitals deserve? Can Israel's security challenges be met without experienced, regular and steady hands on the wheel?”

“Release Netanyahu from his commitment to the bloc and allow him to conduct direct negotiations. Anyone who accepts the basic principles of Blue and White and the Likud will be invited to enter a national unity government,” wrote Gantz.

Shortly before the start of Shabbat, the New Right party responded to Gantz’s call.

“We won't dismantle the bloc. All your attempts to separate us will fail. We are loyal to the right-wing bloc. We call on Blue and White to join a unity government headed by Netanyahu-Gantz," said New Right leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked.

