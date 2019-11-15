Swastika painted on MDA ambulance in Tel Aviv

Magen David Adom paramedics find swastika painted on their ambulance after treating patient in Tel Aviv.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to treat a person in Tel Aviv on Friday evening found that while treating the patient, a swastika was sprayed in black paint over the Star of David on the ambulance.

The paramedics immediately filed a complaint with the police.

MDA Director General Eli Bin said, "Whoever committed this heinous and repulsive act knew exactly the meaning of his actions. This should be treated with the utmost severity and with zero tolerance."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)