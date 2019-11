Being part of the whole does not negate our individual identity as single solitary Jews.

Jerusalem Day dance through Damascus Gate on way to Western Wall

The base identity of the Israeli nation

The WHOLE is greater than the sum of its PARTS - not mathematically, but in Judaism.

Yet being part of the whole does not - must not - negate our individual identity as single solitary Jews.

This is part of what we learn from Avraham in this week's Torah Tidbits Audio.