Yoni Kempinski New olim arrive in Israel on Nefesh B'Nefesh flight Aliyah ‘Trauma’: a blessing in disguise? Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, brings up psycho-emotional trauma that deeply affects the very soul of a Jew - trauma resulting from eons of the worst persecutions. The returning individual is blessed with a now-occurring recovery process as a result of aliyah - namely, returning to the Land of Israel.





