The return of winter?

Forecast calls for rain across Israel, together with a drop in temperatures.

After over a week of summer weather, Israel may be in for a return of winter.

Friday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and temperatures will drop significantly. Towards afternoon, local rains will begin to fall in northern and central Israel, spreading gradually to the northern Negev. There will be isolated thunderstorms and eastern streams may flood.

Friday night will see local rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. Southern and eastern streams may flood.

Saturday will see local rainfall from northern Israel to the Negev, together with isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop slightly, becoming seasonal average. There is a chance of flooding in the southern and eastern streams. The rain will lighten and gradually cease towards evening.

Sunday will be clear or partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise, especially in the lowlands and along the coast. Strong eastern winds will blow, especially in the mountains.

Monday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with a slight drop in temperatures. Strong eastern winds will blow, especially in the mountains.