Poll: 40% of Israelis prefer broad government

An Israel Hayom poll showed that more Israelis prefer a narrow right-wing government than a narrow left-wing government.

The poll, conducted by Maagar Mochot, showed that 40% of Israelis would like to see a unity government with Likud, Blue and White, and Yisrael Beytenu. Another 28% prefer a narrow right-wing government and 17% prefer a narrow left-wing government. An additional 15% said they do not know.

The poll also showed that just 22% have a large amount of faith in the police force, and 28% have a large amount of faith in the Prosecutor's Office.

When asked who they would vote for if elections were held today, respondents gave the Blue and White party 33 seats, and the Likud party 31 seats. The Joint Arab List received 13 seats, while Shas received 10, Yisrael Beytenu received 9, and UTJ received 7.

The Democratic Party and Labor-Gesher parties would receive 6 each, while Yamina would receive 5.