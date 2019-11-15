Prominent non-Jews won't vote for Labour due to anti-Semitism

Two dozen prominent Britons announce they will not be voting for the Labour Party due to its ongoing anti-Semitism controversy.

Two dozen prominent Britons said on Thursday, in a letter published by The Guardian newspaper, that they will not be voting for the British Labour Party in next month’s election because of the party’s ongoing anti-Semitism controversy.

Signatories to the letter include Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland, author Fay Weldon and actress Joanna Lumley.

The coming election is momentous for every voter, but for British Jews it contains a particular anguish: the prospect of a prime minister steeped in association with anti-Semitism. Under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, Labour has come under formal investigation by the Equality and Human Rights Commission for institutional racism against Jews. Two Jewish MPs have been bullied out of the party. Mr. Corbyn has a long record of embracing anti-Semites as comrades,” they wrote.

“We listen to our Jewish friends and see how their pain has been relegated as an issue, pushed aside by arguments about Britain’s European future. For those who insist that Labour is the only alternative to Boris Johnson’s hard Brexit, now, it seems, is not the time for Jewish anxiety,” they added.

“Opposition to racism cannot include surrender in the fight against anti-Semitism. Yet that is what it would mean to back Labour and endorse Mr. Corbyn for Downing Street. The path to a more tolerant society must encompass Britain’s Jews with unwavering solidarity. We endorse no party. However, we cannot in all conscience urge others to support a political party we ourselves will not. We refuse to vote Labour on 12 December,” the letter concludes.

Corbyn, who took control of the Labour Party in 2015, has faced ongoing accusations of anti-Semitism, both over his history of hostility towards Israel and support for anti-Israel terrorist groups, as well as the rise in anti-Jewish rhetoric within the party.

Dozens of Labour members have been suspended over their anti-Semitic statements in recent years.

Critics, including the Labour Party’s Jewish Labour Movement, have accused Corbyn of suppressing investigations into Labour members accused of anti-Semitism.

Corbyn recently tried to reassure Jewish voters in Britain that they have nothing to fear from a possible Labour government.