'If we detect attempts to launch rocket, we'll hit the squads'

Head of IDF Southern Command speaks to residents of southern Israel, says Islamic Jihad "making efforts" to prevent rocket fire.

The head of the IDF Southern Command, Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, spoke to residents of southern Israel on Thursday, warning that rocket fire could occur even after the end of Operation Black Belt, the name given to this week’s round of fighting in Gaza.

"At present, the escalation is behind us but the firing may resume," Halevi told residents. "The Islamic Jihad is making efforts to prevent the squads from launching rockets into Israel."

According to a report on Channel 12 News, Halevi made clear, "If we detect attempts to launch a rocket, we will hit the squads," he said.

While a ceasefire was supposed to go into effect at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, terrorists continued to fire rockets at southern Israel.

On Thursday afternoon, the Iron Dome system intercepted a rocket launched from Gaza toward southern Israel.

In the evening, around 10:00 p.m., two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward the city of Sderot.

The Red Color siren was sounded in Sderot and the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council. Both rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

The IDF attacked terrorist targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip overnight Thursday.