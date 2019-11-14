Liberman responds to Netanyahu

"Pledge to the people of Israel that you will not take the State of Israel to a third election campaign," says Yisrael Beytenu chairman.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman responded on Thursday evening to a video published by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in which the Prime Minister demanded that Liberman pledge not to lend a hand to a minority government supported by the Arab parties.

"Mr. Prime Minister, before you demand any commitments from me, you should pledge to the people of Israel that you will not take the State of Israel to a third election campaign in a year under any circumstance," Liberman said.

“Besides, over the years, you are the one who has had a close relationship with Ahmed Tibi, including the Wye Plantation Agreement. You are the one who after the April 2019 elections tried to form a government with Avi Gabbay while working closely with the Joint List, and the person closest to you, Natan Eshel, published two articles in favor of the cooperation with those Arabs to whom you apologized after the 2015 elections,” added the Yisrael Beytenu chairman.

In his video earlier, Netanyahu challenged former Liberman to publicly commit to opposing the formation of a left-wing minority government led by Blue and White which relies on the Joint List party to remain in power.

“I really believe that that we don’t need to have another election. We can form a national unity government. But before my meeting with Avidgor Liberman, I want to ask him a simple question, and to get a straight answer,” said Netanyahu.

“Will you and your party vote against the formation of a government which relies on the support – or the tacit support – of MKs from the Arab Joint List, which you condemned as a ‘fifth column’?”

“I want to know the truth. Are you really prepared to endanger Israel’s security with the establishment of a government which relies on [MKs] Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh? No more of these dangerous games. Give me a straight answer – yes or no.”