Time running out for Gantz to form government

Blue and White leader has less than a week to form government before returning mandate to president.

No progress has been made in coalition negotiations as Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz enters the last week before he has to return the mandate to form the government to President Reuven Rivlin.

Meetings between the leaders of the Blue and White party Thursday ended without a new decision. Political analysts believe that Gantz will return the mandate to President Rivlin next week.

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi, former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon, and Yair Lapid are reportedly unsatisfied with the president's outline for the formation of a unity government.

Gantz also refuses to accept the president's outline and there has been no progress in talks with the Likud.

In addition, the attorney general's final decision on whether to file indictments against incumbent Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected soon. Gantz is reportedly afraid of agreeing to a unity government only to find that Netanyahu has been indicted soon after.

Sources in the Blue and White party has stated that all actions remain on the table, including the formation of a minority government with the outside support of the Arab parties.