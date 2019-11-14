Deri: Lapid is the one holding up unity government

'Lapid insists he will not sit under Netanyahu. I don't understand it,' Shas chairman says.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Lapid
Lapid
Flash 90

Shas chairman Minister Aryeh Deri claimed Thursday that Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid is the one who is preventing to formation of a unity government.

"The election results say only one thing, and it's a shame we have spent so many months," Deri told Ynet. He said that at the end of the day, a unity government would be formed, "because of the changed situation, and I also hear what's going on in the Blue and White leaders. I don't speak to them, but that's what I know and I hope I don't confuse what's in their hearts."

"I hope that now we have reached a time when they will internalize that there is nothing else but a broad government proposal, with the outline proposed by the president. I hope that all the blue and white leadership internalized it," Deri added.

"I know that Lapid is vehemently opposed, stubbornly hard to understand - "just not Netanyahu," "I will not sit under Netanyahu." I don't understand it, life is not black and white. And this is just the beginning, I will not elaborate here anymore, but we have more difficult and complicated tasks than Abu-Al Atta in Gaza."

Tags:Yair Lapid, Aryeh Deri



top