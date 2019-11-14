Deri: Lapid is the one holding up unity government

Shas chairman Minister Aryeh Deri claimed Thursday that Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid is the one who is preventing to formation of a unity government.

"The election results say only one thing, and it's a shame we have spent so many months," Deri told Ynet. He said that at the end of the day, a unity government would be formed, "because of the changed situation, and I also hear what's going on in the Blue and White leaders. I don't speak to them, but that's what I know and I hope I don't confuse what's in their hearts."

"I hope that now we have reached a time when they will internalize that there is nothing else but a broad government proposal, with the outline proposed by the president. I hope that all the blue and white leadership internalized it," Deri added.

"I know that Lapid is vehemently opposed, stubbornly hard to understand - "just not Netanyahu," "I will not sit under Netanyahu." I don't understand it, life is not black and white. And this is just the beginning, I will not elaborate here anymore, but we have more difficult and complicated tasks than Abu-Al Atta in Gaza."