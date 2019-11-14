Rocket fired from Gaza towards Israel - after ceasefire

Despite ceasefire between Israel and Islamic Jihad, rocket launched from Gaza Strip Thursday evening.

A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel Thursday evening – hours after an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire went into effect.

Sirens were heard in the Sdot Negev, Shaar HaNegev, and Eshkol regional council areas Thursday evening following the rocket launch.

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system targeted and shot down the rocket. No injuries or damage have been reported.

Residents of Israeli towns on the Gaza border were forced to seek shelter after the rocket launch, following two days of rocket attacks by the Islamic Jihad terror organization.

The fighting broke out Tuesday morning, after Israeli aircraft carried out a pinpoint airstrike against the home of arch terrorist Baha Abu al-Ata, the chief of Islamic Jihad’s Al Quds Brigades in the Gaza Strip.

Abu al-Ata was responsible for numerous attacks on Israel, the IDF said, including a 2008 infiltration attack on Nahal Oz that left two Israelis dead.

Following Abu al-Ata’s elimination, Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets at Israel Tuesday and Wednesday, while the IDF retaliated with strikes in Gaza, killing 25 terrorists.