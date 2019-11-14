Concert marks 25 years since passing of Shlomo Carlebach

Thousands of people attended the annual Carlebach performance last night for the 25th anniversary of the passing of Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach.

One by one, the Carlebach artists rose to the stage: Yehuda Katz, Haim David Serczyk, Aharon Razal, Hizki Sofer, Bini Landau, Yitzhak Meir, Israel Nachman Turgeman, Avromi Weinberg, Dvir Spiegel, Zalman Stov, and Binyamin Steinberg.

At the request of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon, the last tickets left for the show were allocated for the residents of the south and the surrounding area who came to a respite of joy in the capital.

The show was produced by Matti Goldstein, and directed by Arnon Yahel.





