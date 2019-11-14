Netanyahu: Israel's enemies got the message, we can reach anyone

PM visits Iron Dome missile site, declares victory in latest round of fighting with Gaza. 'Our enemies got the message: we can reach anyone'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a security tour Thursday afternoon of a missile intercept control center and an Iron Dome battery.

IDF air defense commander Brig.-Gen. Ran Kochav briefed the Prime Minister on air defense network activity in recent days. The Prime Minister also spoke with air defense soldiers and technicians at an Iron Dome battery.

“I would like to commend the soldiers and commanders for the extraordinary achievement of our defense system, which performed very well, along with the civilians who followed IDF Home Front Command instructions. As of now, we have succeeded in preventing injuries of any kind," said Netanyahu following the tour.

The Prime Minister praised Israel's security forces, including the IDF and Shin Bet internal security agency for their work during the recent hostilities with the Islamic Jihad terror group in Gaza.

"I can praise the IDF and ISA for a great achievement and thank my fellow Security Cabinet members for the responsible and daring decision to launch this operation."

"The goals of the operation have now been fully achieved. The goal of the operation was to target the commander of Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. He was eliminated along with dozens of terrorists and dozens of important Islamic Jihad infrastructure targets."

"Our enemies received the message. We can reach everyone. We can reach everyone, even in their bed. I hope that this lesson will be learned. I rely on our forces. We will continue to improve and do whatever may be necessary to ensure the security of Israel. Well done and thank you.”