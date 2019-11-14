DM sends message: 'Terrorist who tries to harm Israeli citizens will no longer be able to sleep peacefully, neither at home nor in bed.'

Throughout the night and early morning Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has been conducting status assessments and discussions with IDF officials and the security establishment in Tel Aviv regarding the Black Belt order of battle.

This morning Bennett said, "About 20 terrorists have been eliminated in the last 48 hours. At this point, it isn't over yet. Only what happens on the ground will determine. The new rules of the game are clear: The IDF will enjoy full freedom of action, with no restrictions."

"A terrorist who tries to harm Israeli citizens will no longer be able to sleep peacefully, neither in his home nor in his bed, nor anywhere in hiding," the Defense Minister stated.

"I'm proud of IDF fighters and their commanders, and all the security forces, who remain vigilant at this time. I'm proud of the Israeli public, and of the residents of the south and Gaza area who continue to exude calm and inner strength that strengthens us, the decision makers," Bennett added.

The Defense Minister further noted, "In coming hours I ask the public to continue to be alert and attentive. I would like to express my appreciation to the Prime Minister and my Cabinet colleagues who made the right decision - to retake the operational initiative. I thank the Prime Minister, the Chief of Staff, and the Shin Bet for their effective cooperation from the moment I took office, immediately after the counterterror action. That's how it should be."