'Hadar was kidnapped during a ceasefire'

Simchah and Leah Goldin, whose son, Hadar, held in Gaza since the 2014 Gaza War, responded this morning (Thursday) to the reports of a ceasefire with Islamic Jihad.

"Specifically now we should all remember that Hadar was kidnapped into a tunnel in Rafiah during a ceasefire," the couple wrote on Twitter.

"Operation Protective Edge will not end until Hadar and Shaul are returned," they added.

This morning, an Egyptian source reported that a ceasefire had been agreed upon between Israel and Islamic Jihad, starting at 05:30.

A state official said "the facts on the ground are what count, we will respond to anyone who attacks us. We have achieved our goals for this operation, Islamic Jihad have sustained serious damage. We destroyed important infrastructures and over 20 terrorists have been killed."