Southern students gradually return to routine

IDF approves renewed studies in South except Gaza, Ashkelon coastal areas. In some communities, school will resume at 9am and some at 10am.

Following reports of a ceasefire between Israel and Islamic Jihad, life in the south is gradually returning to normal.

The Education Ministry said this morning that in accordance with IDF Home Front Command instructions this morning, school will be held throughout the country except for communities surrounding Gaza (5 localities) and West Lachish (Ashkelon Coastal Regional Council).

The Ministry notes that school will not be held in these places until after a situation assessment takes place with authority heads and government ministries.

In light of the new guidelines, studies in Be'er Sheva, Kiryat Gat, Netivot, Rahat, Lehavim, and Gan Yavne will resume at 10:00 this morning.

Studies in Ashdod and Kiryat Malachi will resume this morning at 9am. The education system in Rishon Lezion will operate normally today.