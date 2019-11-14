Two brothers killed in car accident

Meir and Nissim Lavi from Rosh Haayin, killed in traffic accident on Route 444.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

traffic accident (illustration)
Meir Lavi, 27 and his younger brother, Nissim Lavi, 19 were killed in a car accident that occurred yesterday (Wednesday) on Route 444.

The two were on a bike and were involved in a crash with a truck. Emergency teams that responded were forced to declare them dead. The brother's father, Rabbi Yaron Lavi previously lived in Elad and is a respected educational figure among the haredi population.

Police have opened an investigation into the cause of the crash.

MDA paramedic Sa'ar Shai said: "When we arrived at the scene we found a truck standing in the middle of the road and a scooter lying on the ground with 2 riders with severe injuries. We started to work on them but there were no signs of life and there was nothing we could do."

