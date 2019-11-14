Two brothers killed in car accident

Meir Lavi, 27 and his younger brother, Nissim Lavi, 19 were killed in a car accident that occurred yesterday (Wednesday) on Route 444.

The two were on a bike and were involved in a crash with a truck. Emergency teams that responded were forced to declare them dead. The brother's father, Rabbi Yaron Lavi previously lived in Elad and is a respected educational figure among the haredi population.

Police have opened an investigation into the cause of the crash.

MDA paramedic Sa'ar Shai said: "When we arrived at the scene we found a truck standing in the middle of the road and a scooter lying on the ground with 2 riders with severe injuries. We started to work on them but there were no signs of life and there was nothing we could do."