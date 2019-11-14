Jordanian TV host: Gouge out the eyes of the Zionists

Jordanian TV host Rana Hmouz said in a show which aired Tuesday on Jordan Today TV that the recent transfer of the enclaves of Tzofar and Naharayim from Israeli to Jordanian control fills Jordanians’ hearts with joy.

Hmouz, who used the Arabic names for the two enclaves, Baqoura and Ghumar, said that the Jordanian people want similar decisions that will allow them to trample the Israel-Jordan peace agreement, the gas and water agreements, and all of Israel underfoot.

“We want to gouge out the eyes of the Zionists and their [Arab] supporters [and to] annul the peace agreement in support of the blood of our martyrs and the Arab identity of Palestine,” she said.

The comments were translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Under the 1994 peace agreement between Israel and Jordan, Naharayim and Tzofar were leased to Israel for 25 years, allowing the Israeli farmers living in the enclave to continue managing their farms.

Last year, the Hashemite Kingdom announced that it wanted to terminate the lease agreement and take over the two enclaves. Last week Jordan announced that, as of Sunday, Israeli farmers will be banned from entering Naharayim and, earlier this week, Jordan's flag was hoisted over Naharayim.

Hmouz’s comments are indicative of the sentiments in the Jordanian parliament towards Israel. While Jordan is one of only two Arab countries, along with Egypt, to have a peace deal with Israel, the country’s parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.

Marwan Muasher, former Jordanian Foreign Minister who served as the kingdom’s first Ambassador to Israel, said in a televised interview last week that now that the two-state solution is off the table, Jordan must reexamine its peace accord with Israel.