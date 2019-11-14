Turkey: We captured 'important' ISIS figure

Turkey’s Interior Minister says his country captured an “important” figure within ISIS, doesn't provide details.

Turkey’s Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, said Wednesday that his country’s forces have captured an “important” figure within the Islamic State (ISIS) group, in Syria, The Associated Press reports.

Soylu said the suspect is still being interrogated but did not identify the person or provide further details.

“We recently captured an important man within the (ISIS) in Syria. He has given information on the things he did. His interrogation is continuing,” Soylu said, according to AP.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that his country captured the wife of former ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an operation in June of 2018.

A Turkish official later said the wife revealed “a lot of information” about the jihadist group’s “inner workings” after she was captured.

Last week, Turkey captured Rasmiya Awad, the sister of Baghdadi, as well as her husband and daughter-in-law.

Baghdadi was eliminated in late October in a US operation in Syria after years of conflicting reports about his fate.

Turkey has been publicizing its efforts to catch ISIS members following criticism that its military offensive against the Syrian Kurdish fighters would lead to an ISIS resurgence.