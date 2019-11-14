'The residents' resilience gives us maneuverability'

"אורך הרוח של התושבים נותן מרחב תמרון"

Minister of Education Rabbi Rafi Peretz on Wednesday evening visited the city of Ashkelon’s situation room together with Minister Miri Regev.

They were accompanied by Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam, City Council member Amichai Siboni and the city's emergency teams.

During the presentation of the city’s assessment of the situation, Peretz said, "What the Mayor presented to us is impressive. The residents' resilience gives us, the political and military echelons, room to maneuver and act against the terrorist organizations. We know that we have a strong home front and have strong citizens."

On the elimination of the senior Islamic Jihad terrorist that led to the escalation, the minister said, "We still do not see the direct result of the elimination. This elimination tells the heads of the terrorist organizations that if they fight with us, they will be eliminated."