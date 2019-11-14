Elkin: Why is Liberman so silent?

Minister Ze'ev Elkin, a member of the Security Cabinet, on Wednesday criticized Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman's conduct during the current escalation in Gaza and, in particular, his silence in the wake of attacks by the Joint List against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"Liberman used to attack Tibi and his friends when they defended terrorists. Why is he silent all of a sudden?" Elkin wondered in an interview on Reshet Bet radio.

"In a normal reality, Liberman and Blue and White would have already spoken out against them 10 times and it raises questions about whether anyone there has a thought of forming a government with them," he continued.

Elkin rejected claims that the timing of Naftali Bennett's appointment as Defense Minister was wrong, saying, "If [Benny] Gantz had formed a government this week and Bennett was the Defense Minister, the media would be applauding. It's like in Liberman’s case - when Netanyahu appointed him [as Defense Minister], everyone said 'this is awful and horrible' and after he resigned, he became a legitimate and revered politician."

He noted that there is no telling how long the current escalation will last. "Anyone who fires at us should know that he is endangering himself. That is true for everyone. Hamas does not fire at us, so we do not fire at them. It does not surprise me. There was a consensus among the heads of the defense establishment for this elimination [of the senior Islamic Jihad leader]. We knew it would cause a round of fighting, the length of which is difficult to assess.”