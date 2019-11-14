The Winds of War vs. the Kindness of Abraham

This week's Torah portion of Parashat Vayera focuses on the life of our forefather Abraham, and the portion opens as Abraham bestows his famous hospitality on three 'strangers' who are actually Heaven-sent angels.

Rabbi Richman provides fascinating insight into the life-changing lessons that we can learn from this story.

This week's Temple Talk was recorded as missiles were falling here in Israel - over 50 in the past few hours - and Rabbi Richman explores the connection between the life of Abraham, and the values he stood for -- and the current situation in Israel in particular, and the world in general.