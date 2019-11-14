Here’s an idea that will never work: Replace brick-and-mortar video stores with DVDs in the mail. Well, it worked.
Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph talks about vision, success and dreams.
|
The story of Netflix, from one of its co-founders
Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph talks about vision, success and dreams.
Netflix
iStock
Here’s an idea that will never work: Replace brick-and-mortar video stores with DVDs in the mail. Well, it worked.
Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph talks about vision, success and dreams.
top