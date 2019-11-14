Irina Nevzlin: The importance of identity

Nevzlin, as a popular influencer and speaker at international events, chosen as one of the 50 most influential Jews in the world.

Shmuel Rosner and Irina Nevzlin discuss Irina’s new book, "The Impact of Identity: The Power of Knowing Who You Are".

Irina Nevzlin grew up, studied, and started her career in Moscow. She continued in London at a large international company serving as a communications consultant and then moved to Israel in 2006.

In her current capacity as chair of the Board of the Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Irina, together with the new team, conducted a comprehensive, transformation of the museum. Alongside developing a new concept, they raised $100 million for the construction of a new museum.

Together with partners, Irina founded the Israeli Center for Better Childhood, a non-profit that empowers students in the periphery of Israel through scholarships and helps children suffering from blood-related diseases.

Irina also serves as the president of the Nadav Foundation, designed to strengthen a positive collective Jewish identity. A popular influencer and speaker at international events, she was chosen by The Jerusalem Post as one of the 50 most influential Jews in the world.