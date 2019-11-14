Pro-Palestinian students walk out of Israeli Consul's lecture

Anti-Israel group organizes walkout at an event at Harvard University attended by Dani Dayan, the Consul General of Israel in New York.

Pro-Palestinian students attending Harvard University on Wednesday walked out of a lecture by Dani Dayan, the Consul General of Israel in New York and former chairman of the Yesha Council.

The title of the lecture was "The Legal Strategy of Israeli Settlements". Students wearing the keffiyeh (traditional Arab headdress) and holding protest signs against Israel and the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria were seen at the start of the lecture.

As Dayan began speaking, dozens of students rose to their feet and stood in the aisles, holding signs that read "Settlements are a war crime."

One of the students shouted at Dayan, "The settlements are genocide", before walking out. Campus security guards removed the other protesters and the lecture took place as planned.

“On my way back to New York, I think to myself: Why are they so happy? A group of losers shaking in fear of a university disciplinary committee,” Dayan responded to the provocation. “So instead of confronting me – they quietly left the hall and allowed me to speak freely. It fills me with optimism. Those who are afraid do not believe.”