Meet Israel's number one tech blogger

Israel has certainly earned the nickname “Start-Up Nation”. We have the largest number of startups per capita in the entire world. The population of this small country recently passed 9 million, so that’s about a startup for every 1,500 people.

The stories abound of huge exits, like Mobileye to Intel for 15 billion dollars, Mellanox sold to Nvidia for about 7 billion dollars earlier this year, and the list goes on and on and on. But what makes Israel the startup hub that it is? What does the VC – startup courtship look like here in Israel? And with so many startups, what happens to all the ones that fail?

Max Marine is a CFA at Lool Ventures, an Israeli VC that has invested in many successful Israeli startups including Zooz which sold to PayU for $80 million. I’m super thrilled to be joined by Max Marine on the podcast today to talk about our startup nation.