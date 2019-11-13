Shaked meets Liberman, Jerusalem mayor

New Right leader seeks to reconcile Yisrael Beytenu party with the haredi parties for formation of right-wing gov't.

New Right MK Ayelet Shaked met Wednesday with MK Avigdor Liberman in the Knesset, in an attempt to persuade him to join a right-wing government.

Shaked and Liberman met in the Knesset buffet, and later Shaked also met with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon in his office in Safra Square.

Leon is known to be close to Liberman as well as Shas chairman Minister Aryeh Deri. Shaked hopes Leon can bridge between the Yisrael Beytenu party and the haredi political parties.

In the past, Leon expressed his support for the establishment of a right-wing government that would include the Likud party, the New Right, the Jewish Union-National Union, Shas, United Torah Judaism, and Yisrael Beytenu. However, Liberman has refused to sit in a coalition with the haredi parties and the religious Zionist parties, whom he called "messianic."

Liberman also met with President Reuven Rivlin today. The conversation between them dealt with the security and fighting issues at the center of the agenda.

The President's Office said: "The two agreed that in light of the significant decisions the Israeli government faces in the near future, it must be as stable and broad as possible, due, among other reasons, to the security and economic situation, and that such a government should include the two major parties as key elements in it."

In addition, the two also discussed the outline proposed by the President to Netanyahu and Gantz on the formation of a unity government.

"The President reiterated to MK Liberman the details of the outline as presented to the public, and stressed that he was ready to make available to the parties any further clarification that would be required for the establishment of a government as quickly as possible," the President's Residence said.