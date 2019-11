What Brought the Rockets? Rockets on Tel Aviv - Explained in 6 Minutes Commentator Mark Langfan explains in a 6-minute video precisely how withdrawals bring about rockets being fired on Tel Aviv Arutz Sheva Staff,

Reuters Rockets launched from Gaza into Israel Several hundred rockets were fired on Israeli cities this week. Commentator Mark Langfan explains in a short, powerful interview how Israeli withdrawals for peace actually increase rocket attacks upon its civilians. Watch below: https://www.facebook.com/kolhaamnow/videos/1814784088796318/





