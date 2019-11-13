'Form minority government to remove Netanyahu from office'

Joint List MK Mansour Abbas says minority government with Arab support will not last long but necessary to get rid of Netanyahu.

MK Mansour Abbas (Joint List) spoke of the Blue and White initiative to establish a temporary minority government in order to overthrow Netanyahu's rule.

"I have no illusions, the minority government will not last more than a few months and we are aware that this government is a transitional government to exclude Binyamin Netanyahu from the prime minister's office," Abbas said.

"The prime minister is using the prime minister's office as a tool for his own security, appointing Naftali Bennett as the defense minister to prevent him from joining the Blue and White government," Abbas added.

The interviewer, Yaakov Bardogo, said that MK Ofer Shelah is the architect of the initiative to form a minority government with the support of the Arab parties aimed at overthrowing the right-wing government.

Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister's son, responded on Twitter: "An interesting fact that everyone should know. Blue and White and Liberman plan to form a government with the Joint List next week. The list includes the Israeli faction of the Muslim Brotherhood."

"Do you know what the Muslim Brotherhood is called by the Palestinians? The Hamas movement! Good luck to us ... ," he added.