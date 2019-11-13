Tags:impeachment
McCarthy: Schiff has made impeachment inquiry all about him
Ahead of the first public impeachment hearings, Republican House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy blasts lack of due process for Trump.
Kevin McCarthy
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaMcCarthy: Schiff has made impeachment inquiry all about him
McCarthy: Schiff has made impeachment inquiry all about him
Ahead of the first public impeachment hearings, Republican House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy blasts lack of due process for Trump.
Kevin McCarthy
Reuters
Tags:impeachment
top