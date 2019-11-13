IDF to Gazans: Is it worth it?

IDF reaches out to Gaza residents on social media, saying Islamic Jihad is ruing their children's lives.

Following the escalation in the south, the IDF launched a campaign on social media in Arabic that deals with the losses Gaza residents have suffered in light of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization's shooting of rockets at Israel.

Under the headline: "Is it worth it?", The official IDF spokesperson for Arabic, Lieutenant-Colonel Avichay Adraee, said: "In the Gaza Strip, Islamic Jihad's leaders are ruining your children's future because they are using all the resources in the Gaza Strip for their terror."

"Who is more important than your children? The future of your children is lost because of them! Is it worth it?"