Watch: Woman injured by rocket in Ashkelon

מתחם אתר הנופש בו התפוצצה רקטה באשקלון

A rocket launched by terrorists from the Gaza Strip struck on Wednesday afternoon a residential building in the city of Ashkelon.

MDA staff evacuated to Barzilai hospital a 65-year-old woman who was lightly injured by glass shards.



Emergency MDA medic Dvir Baribo said: "When we arrived, we saw a woman about 65 walking in full consciousness. There were many shards of glass that had shattered.



"She suffered minor injuries to the limbs and face. We provided her with initial medical treatment that included bandaging and stopping bleeding and evacuated her in light, stable condition to Barzilai Hospital," the medic added.

Since yesterday, about 300 rockets have been launched from Gaza toward Israel. Most of them were intercepted by Iron Dome fighters.

Steps continue to be taken to attack terrorist targets in Gaza and eliminate Islamic Jihad terrorists.