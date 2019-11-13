Knesset turmoil: 'Netanyahu starving, killing Gaza'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu criticized the Joint List MKs who protested the IDF military actions in Gaza last night. In response, the MKs walked out of the Knesset plenum.

"Just as the Joint List party called firmly to prosecute me for committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, so it is today supporting criticism of the IDF operation," Netanyahu said.

MK Ahmed Tibi, who was removed from the plenum, called on the Prime Minister: "You incite against us. You are a liar. It's a campaign to save Netanyahu."

MK Ofer Kasif shouted at Netanyahu, " you are both a liar and a criminal," and later claimed "Netanyahu is not satisfied with the starvation, killing and destruction he imposes on Gaza and the severe damage to the Gaza envelope. Today he added to his crime and came to the plenum to lie and incite to justify himself."

''The man who sends an army to bomb a city under siege, calls others supporters of terrorism? We lwft because it was unnecessary to stay, even Netanyahu doesn't believe in Netanyahu," Kasif added.