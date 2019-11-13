Rivlin, Liberman meet, agree on 'as broad a gov't as possible'

President meets with Yisrael Beytenu chair. They agree that the two large parties should be the principle founding partners in next gov't.

President Reuven Rivlin and chair of Yisrael Beytenu MK Avidgor Liberman met Wednesday for an in-depth conversation regarding current challenges, including security matters and the current conflict.

The two agreed that, in light of the weighty decisions that the Israeli government will face in the near future, it should be as stable and as broad as possible given, among other things, the security and economic situation, and that the two large parties should be the principle founding partners in such a government.

In addition, the two discussed the outline proposed by the president to Netanyahu and Gantz which is based on a number of principles requiring a detailed agreement between the sides.

The president repeated the details of the outline to MK Liberman as he had presented them to the public and emphasized that he was willing to be available to the sides for any further clarification, should that be necessary, to ensure the establishment of a government as soon as possible.