Funeral under fire held in Sderot

Under constant rocket fire from Gaza since 6:00 a.m. this morning, volunteers from the United Hatzalah emergency responder organization's Sderot branch stepped up to perform an act of everlasting kindness Tuesday, when they assisted in preparing the grave and burial rights of a Sderot resident who had passed away Monday.

Staff and volunteers who regularly take care of these arrangements for the deceased in the city were unable to perform reach the city due to the barrage of rockets coming from the Gaza Strip.

The volunteers stayed to provide medical security to the small group of people who managed to arrive for the burial service to pay their respects for their neighbor and friend.

