Defense Minister vows to 'hunt down every single terrorist' to safeguard Israeli children, calls on world to unite against Islamic terror.

Israel’s new Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) vowed that Israel would “hunt down every terrorist” in the Gaza Strip, until children in Israel “are secure and safe”.

In a video statement Wednesday afternoon, Bennett called on the world to “stand together” against Islamic terrorism, warning that a failure to do so would leave the world vulnerable to the “wrath” of radical Islam.

“Over the past 24 hours the Jihad Islamic terrorists shot over 250 rockets and missiles on Israelis.

On our families. On our children.”

“But these terrorists are not only out to kill Israelis. In fact, they're killing their own people in Gaza. At the cost of every rocket they shoot, they could have built another Gazan classroom.”

“Israeli security forces will hunt down every terrorist, until our children are secure and safe. The world must stand together and unite against radical Islamic terror, otherwise the world will feel its wrath.”

The IDF stepped up its counter-terror efforts in Gaza Wednesday, striking a number of Islamic Jihad positions in the coastal enclave, including a rocket factory, weapons storage facilities, and terrorist training areas.

Twelve Gazans were killed in the strikes Wednesday, Gaza's health ministry reported, bringing the total number of dead to 22.