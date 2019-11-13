Netanyahu: Islamic Jihad should stop attacks before its too late

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday morning opened the Cabinet meeting by discussing the rockets launched at Israeli civilians by Gaza terrorists.

"We are continuing to strike [Islamic] Jihad after we eliminated one of its senior commanders," Netanyahu said, adding that the commander "was responsible for most of the terror attacks emanating from Gaza in the past year."

Thanking Israel's defense organizations and the IDF, Netanyahu said: "I would like to congratulate Shabak (Israel Security Agency - ed.) and the soldiers manning the Iron Dome, who have created a new standard."

"In the past 24 hours, we've destroyed important [Islamic] Jihad targets. We are not interested in escalation, but we are responding to every attack against us by attacking. It would be wise for [Islamic] Jihad to understand that now, before it is too late for them."

"They understand that we will continue attacking them mercilessly," Netanyahu added. "Our willpower is very great, we are determined to protect our land. If they thought that these barrages would weaken us, they were wrong. They have one option: To quit, or to continue suffering more and more blows."

Turning to Israel's citizens, Netanyahu said: "This may take time. You should listen carefully to the Home Front Command's instructions. I will add another thing - we see that in most cases, those who are careful to follow the Home Front Command's instructions are not harmed, and when there are people injured, in almost all cases they were people who did not listen to the Home Front Command. The instructions are simple and clear, and I ask everyone to follow them carefully."

"Together we will continue to do everything that needs to be done to defend the security of the State of Israel and its citizens. Together we will be victorious."