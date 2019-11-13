Netanyahu and Gantz closing in on agreement?

Three of Blue and White's four leaders may be willing to compromise to form unity government, report says.

Blue and White leaders Chairman MK Benny Gantz, MK Moshe Ya'alon, and MK Gabi Ashkenazi have ruled out the formation of a minority government supported from the outside by the Joint Arab List, and are working towards the formation of a unity government with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his Likud party, Israel Hayom reported.

It is estimated that the three leaders have already agreed to the President's compromise, that Netanyahu should be first in a rotational deal, and that the 55-MK right-religious bloc is also welcome in the government, provided the number of ministers is equal in both the center-left and right-religious blocs.

According to Israel Hayom, the issues currently preventing a government are that Blue and White insists Netanyahu take leave immediately upon an indictment being filed, while the Likud is working to create an agreement that will allow Netanyahu to serve as long as possible.

Another issue is the fact that Blue and White's fourth leader, MK Yair Lapid, who it is believed still refuses to sit with both Netanyahu and the haredi parties.

The four Blue and White leaders will continue discussions on Wednesday, in order to decide whether or not to restart negotiations with the Likud, and if they do, whether it will be the entire Blue and White party, or Ya'alon's Telem party and Gantz's Israel Resilience party, with Lapid's Yesh Atid party remaining outside the coalition.

MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) who on Saturday insisted that both Gantz and Netanyahu compromise, will meet Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday to discuss the compromise proposal and a possible unity government. Following that meeting, Liberman will meet both Gantz and Netanyahu separately.

Liberman was scheduled to meet Gantz on Tuesday, but they canceled the meeting due to the rocket attacks.