Jordan foils plot against US, Israeli diplomats and US troops

Jordanian intelligence has said it foiled a plot by two people to mount attacks against American and Israeli diplomats alongside United States troops deployed at a military base in the south of the country, according to a statement issued by the General Intelligence Directorate (GID) cited by the state-owned al-Rai newspaper.

The GID statement, which was reported on Tuesday, said the suspects had viewed the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group's materials online, and were communicating with each other via messaging apps to discuss their views and support for ISIL's objectives in the region.

The report cited the GID statement as saying the suspects planned to drive vehicles into their targets and attack them with firearms and knives. It added that the suspects were arrested last July and would stand trial in Jordan's state security court.

Jordanian supporters of ISIL and other armed groups have long targeted the US-allied kingdom, with dozens of them currently serving lengthy prison terms. Jordan's King Abdullah, an ally of Western powers, has been among the most vocal leaders in the region in warning of threats posed by armed groups.