Summer weather may turn wintry towards weekend

Temperatures rise as weather remains hot and dry - but there may be rainfall towards the weekend.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise slightly. The weather will remain hot and dry, similar to a heat wave. During the morning hours, harsh eastern winds will blow in northern Israel and the central mountains.

Wednesday night will be clear or party cloudy, and harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern mountains.

Thursday will be clear or partly cloudy, and temperatures will be hot and dry, reminiscent of a heat wave. During the morning hours, harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern mountains. In the afternoon, local rains may fall in eastern Israel.

Friday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with a significant drop in temperatures and a rise in humidity. Local rains will fall, from northern Israel to the northern Negev, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. There is a slight chance of flooding in eastern streams.

Saturday will see local rainfall and there may be isolated thunderstorms. There will be another slight drop in temperatures. Southern and eastern streams may flood.