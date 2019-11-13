Iran bans sale of books by ‘Sapiens’ author Yuval Noah Harari

Books by Israeli author Yuval Noah Harari, best known for his book 'Sapiens', banned in Iran.

Iran has banned the sale or purchase of books by the Israeli historian and author Yuval Noah Harari, saying they promote the theory of evolution and distort history.

Harari is best known for his best-seller “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind,” which charts the course of the development of humans from the prehistoric era to modernity.

The Tehran publishers’ league announced the ban on Monday, The Associated Press reported. In May, Iran’s Culture Ministry barred the publication of Harari’s books.

“Sapiens” was published originally in Hebrew as a textbook for Harari’s students at The Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Harari also is the author of “21 Lessons for the 21st Century, ” ”Homo Deus” and “Money.”