Jimmy Carter recovering following surgery

Former US President recovering following surgery to relieve pressure on his brain after he suffered multiple falls.

Former US President Jimmy Carter was recovering in a Georgia hospital following surgery Tuesday to relieve pressure on his brain after he suffered multiple falls, an aide said, according to AFP.

"There are no complications from the surgery" to ease the pressure caused by a subdural hematoma, the Carter Center said in a statement.

Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital on Monday ahead of the surgery, and he "will remain in the hospital as long as advisable for observation," the center added.

Carter turned 95 in October, becoming the first US president to reach that milestone.

Later that month he was hospitalized after falling in his home and suffering a minor pelvic fracture.

Two years ago, he was rushed to a hospital after he became severely dehydrated at a worksite for Habitat for Humanity in Winnipeg, Canada.

In August 2015, Carter underwent surgery to remove a “small mass” on his liver. 17 days later, however, Carter revealed that he had been diagnosed with melanoma, which had metastasized to his brain, and that he was undergoing treatment.

In December 2015, Carter stated that no evidence of cancerous tumors had been found following his treatment.