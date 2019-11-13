'Israel has every right to defend itself'

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Tuesday expressed support for Israel and condemned the rocket fire from Gaza.

“In these difficult hours my thoughts are with all Israelis who have had to seek refuge in shelters amid ongoing indiscriminate rocket attacks from Gaza which I fully condemn. Israel has every right to protect its civilian population and defend itself,” Kurz wrote on Twitter as Gaza terrorists fired nearly 200 rockets at Israeli communities.

Kurz has expressed support for Israel in the past and has spoken out against Iran’s leaders who have called for Israel’s destruction.

He has also pledged to make "combating anti-Semitism in all its forms" a top priority.

Last year, Kurz condemned the rocket attacks from Gaza onto Israeli territory and stressed his country’s commitment to Israel.