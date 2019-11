The crazy math used by the Three Stooges, and how certain groups try to use this type of logic to reinterpret the Hebrew scriptures.

Rav Yitzchak and William discuss the crazy math used by the Three Stooges and Abbot and Costello, and how certain groups try to use this type of logic to reinterpret the Hebrew scriptures to say something it doesn't.

In this show you will learn from Torah sources and Kabbalah how the math adds up, and how Avraham (Abraham) experienced the Creator and interacted with his messengers (angels).